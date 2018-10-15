HPD: Man arrested, accused of killing woman during heated argument in South Park

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman during a heated argument Friday afternoon in South Park, according to investigators.

Fredrick Lavelle Turner, 18, is charged with murder.

Police responded to the 5800 block of Southtown Steet about 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to Ben Taub hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the two were fighting when the argument escalated and Turner allegedly shot the woman.

Anyone with further information in this incident is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.