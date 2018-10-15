Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Monday, October 15th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting your week started off right. Starting with our first real Fall front moving into town today! Plus, today's top talkers. Including, a man crashing into a news van, before stealing a police car !

And we're talking all things Astros as they get ready for Game 3 of the ALCS at home tomorrow. Plus, the Texans are starting off the week with their third win in a row.

Click play to check it out!