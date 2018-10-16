13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead may be in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON, Wis. - A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who disappeared after her parents were found dead in their home may have been spotted in Miami, Florida.

Jayme Closs may have been spotted Monday afternoon in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin plate of 160WER, according to a tweet from the Miami Police Department. Closs is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes. An Amber Alert has been issued.

Endangered Juvenile, Jayne Closs from Barron, WI, may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of N.W. 27 Ave and 11 St. If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately. https://t.co/BX6ouqPDKi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 16, 2018

Deputies went to the home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person at around 1 a.m. Monday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. They found the bodies of 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs, according to WITI. He also said there had been gunshots, but he stopped short of saying that's how the adults died.

"Gunshots are involved. I'm not ready to rule how they died at this time. The end of the day, I want a 13-year-old girl here safe and sound. That's our goal," said Fitzgerald.

Investigators don't have any leads or suspects, but they have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, which has agents who specialize in missing children cases.

Deputies searched the area around the family's home with drones and infrared equipment, but didn't find any clues as to her whereabouts. Fitzgerald said investigators are frustrated they haven't developed any leads and asked for the public's help with any information about what could have happened to the girl.

"I've been doing this for over 20 years and it's a crime scene I've seen before, but it's one you rarely see," said Fitzgerald.

At first, an Amber Alert wasn't issued.

"We don't have a suspect or a vehicle, and those are two requirements are needed for an Amber Alert," said Fitzgerald.

Officers also were at Jayme Closs' middle school talking with her friends and acquaintances, hoping to develop some leads.

"We've searched the school. We met with her friends. We're working very closely with the Barron Riverview Middle School where she attends school." said Fitzgerald. Barron is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.