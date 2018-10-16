Astros, Red Sox tied 1-1 in ALCS series, set to play Game 3 at Minute Maid Park

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
HOUSTON — The American League Championship Series is heading to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday for Game 3. Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are now tied 1-1 in the series, after the ‘Stros lost 7-5.
Pitch is at 4:09 p.m. with Dallas Keuchel on the mound.
Fans are encouraged to attend the street fest at noon with gates opening at 1 p.m.