Astros, Red Sox tied 1-1 in ALCS series, set to play Game 3 at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The American League Championship Series is heading to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday for Game 3. Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are now tied 1-1 in the series, after the ‘Stros lost 7-5.

Pitch is at 4:09 p.m. with Dallas Keuchel on the mound.

Fans are encouraged to attend the street fest at noon with gates opening at 1 p.m.