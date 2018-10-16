Chasing History: Astros take on Red Sox in game 3 of ALCS

HOUSTON — The Astros are back in H-town with a 1-1 split in the series against Boston. The Astros lost to the Red Sox 7-5 in game 2 of the American League Championship Series, but will face them in game 3 at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

First pitch is at 4:09 p.m.

Houston Astros Senior Manager of Promotions, Brianna Hughes shared with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe what Astros fans can expect before and after game 3.

Back home and back at it tomorrow. Some key times to know. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/HuNjXDEblo — Houston Astros (@astros) October 15, 2018

Orbit, Astros Shooting Stars and Maggie shared what they do as good luck for the big game.

Houston Astros VP of Retail, Tom Jennings gave us a sneak peek of awesome new Stros' gear that every fan should be excited for.