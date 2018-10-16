Suspected drunken driver, alleged parole violator leads police on high-speed chase in south Houston

HOUSTON — Local police have arrested an allegedly intoxicated man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase early Tuesday through the south Houston area.

The suspect was first spotted about 12:15 a.m. on Space Center Boulevard after committing a traffic violation, according to police. He ignored instructions to stop, beginning a chase reportedly reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

Officers followed the vehicle onto Clear Lake Boulevard to I-45 and then back down to Clear Lake before hitting Highway 3. The suspect eventually reached a dead end after taking Silverman to McConn Street.

The driver was taken into custody.

Investigators said the suspect had a warrant out for a parole violation. He was also in possession of marijuana, police said.

He is expected to face multiple charges including evading.