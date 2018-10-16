TN murder suspect found hiding out in northwest Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON — A Tennessee man suspected of murder has been captured while on the run in northwest Houston, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Office said.

Zaciara Moore, 27, was taken into custody Sunday after constable deputies executed a warrant at a home in the 10300 block of Mills Pass Drive.

Besides a murder committed in Memphis, Moore has also been connected to theft case in Houston. He is currently behind bars at a Harris County jail and has been denied bond.

The Memphis Police Department plans to extradite Moore, so he can stand trial for the murder charge.

“The streets of Harris County are much safer with this fugitive from justice behind bars,” Constable Mark Herman said.