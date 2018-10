HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a driver was ejected from her vehicle early Wednesday in the south Houston area.

Officers responded to a fatal crash about 2 a.m. in the 14000 block of Village Evergreen Trail. Investigators said the driver had lost control her vehicle, hit the curb and flipped over.

A resident witnessed the crash, went outside and called police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.