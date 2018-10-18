× 2 suspects arrested after robbing pizza delivery man at gunpoint in Spring, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested after robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint in Spring Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at a home — for sale — on Keegan Hollow Lane.

According to deputies, the two men ordered the pizza from outside of the home. When the delivery man arrived, the suspects robbed him at gunpoint.

The suspects fled away with the delivery man’s money, his cell phone, multiple pizzas and a Pepsi, deputies said. The victim immediately contacted 911.

Authorities searched around the area and found a white Cadillac on Tara Springs. One of the suspects ran away from the vehicle and went into a wooded area.

Deputies detained the driver and the other suspect — involved in the robbery — after discovering pizza bags and the delivery man’s cell phone in the car. The driver was released after deputies learned that he was not involved in the initial robbery.

K-9 and deputies found the runaway suspect at a nearby apartment complex, deputies said. Both robbers were transported to the Montgomery County Jail and will be charged with aggravated robbery.