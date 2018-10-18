× HPD: Man fatally struck by freight train in Downtown

HOUSTON — A man was fatally struck by a freight train in downtown Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Congress Avenue.

A Union Pacific engineer contacted police after discovering a man’s body near the railroad tracks. When authorities arrived, they declared the man dead at the scene.

HPD is trying to locate the train that caused this unfortunate accident.