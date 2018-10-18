MCSO: 2-year-old reunited with father after woman abandoned him at doorstep

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old is reunited with his father after a woman was caught on video leaving him alone on a homeowner’s doorstep in Spring Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. at a home in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive.

The homeowner heard a knock at her door and when she answered it, she found a 2-year-old boy standing at the door with no adult. When deputies arrived, they viewed the video surveillance — through the “ring” app — and saw a woman in her mid-20’s to early 30’s with long hair reaching below her waist and multiple tattoos on her right arm.

The suspect ran toward the front door of the residence while lifting the child in the air by one arm. Once the suspect arrives at the front door she rings the door bell, knocks on the door and then flees back to her white vehicle — abandoning the 2 year child and two bags she was carrying.

The child was uninjured and appeared to be in good health, deputies said. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child, but he was later reunited with his father.

Deputies say the woman in the video was not the 2-year-old’s mother. The child’s mother was in the hospital during the incident and later released Thursday morning.

MCSO is still investigating. If anyone has seen the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.