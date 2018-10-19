× HPD: Suspects jump off freeway overpass during police chase in N. Houston

HOUSTON — Four suspects were arrested after robbing a store then leading officers on a chase near Beltway 8 Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. on Greens Road.

According to police, officers spotted four men breaking into a store in the 500 block of Greens Road. The suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene, leading police on a short chase to Beltway 8 and Greens Crossing.

Two suspects were arrested immediately, police said. The other two jumped off the freeway overpass and landed on the access road.

One of the suspects had to seek medical attention, police said. The other suspect managed to get away, but was caught with the help from HPD K9 Unit and helicopters.