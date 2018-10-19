× HPD: Teen driver accidentally strikes, kills man walking across the street in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old driver accidentally struck and killed a man walking across the road in northwest Houston Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westview Drive.

According to police, as the 16-year-old was driving alone in his family’s BMW, he accidentally struck a man walking across the road. The teen drove home and told his parents that he might have hit something.

The teen and his parents returned to the scene and cooperated with police, officers said. Police say the teen was not suppose to drive alone, due to state law.

HPD released the teen to his parents as they further investigate. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.