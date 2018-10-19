× MCSO: Man shoots, kills ex-girlfriend’s best friend, himself during argument in Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s best friend then himself during an argument with his ex-girlfriend outside of a Conroe home Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. near a home in the 1200 block of Winchester Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed three individuals laying on the ground in the middle of the road. Two of the individuals, Daniel Outlaw, 35, and Jennifer Lee, 29, were confirmed dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The third person, a 28-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery. She will not be identified at this time.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Outlaw is the ex-boyfriend of the woman in the hospital. Deputies say a domestic disturbance occurred between the suspect, his ex-girlfriend and her best friend, Lee.

In the midst of the disturbance, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple times, striking both Jennifer, his ex-girlfriend and then himself.

There is no threat to the public at this time. This case is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crime Unit.