Sharron Melton
-
At least 47 dogs died after PetSmart grooming
-
7 dead pit bulls, including puppy, found dumped in trash bags in New York
-
NYC subway station reopens for the first time since 9/11
-
Producer
-
Producer
-
-
New Jersey teacher accused of sending nude photos, explicit messages to teen
-
Flix Fix: Kin, The Little Stranger, Searching
-
Video shows group grab man’s toddler daughter, shoot him on New York sidewalk
-
New Caney ISD teacher arrested, charged with possession of child pornography
-
Think twice before starting to take daily aspirin
-
-
Girl Scouts announce new cookie flavor – it involves caramel and sea salt…
-
Executive Producer
-
At least 76 people overdose on K2 in New Haven, Connecticut