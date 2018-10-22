× HPD: 2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading police chase in stolen truck

HOUSTON — Two suspects were arrested and one is on the run after being caught in a stolen vehicle in southwest Houston Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say they spotted a stolen pickup truck around 1 a.m. near Sampson Street and attempted to stop the driver, but he refused and led them on a lengthy chase through south Houston.

The driver drove into a retention pond near Denver Arbor Court and Hinsdale Springs where three men jumped out and ran away.

Officers caught two of the suspects with the third one getting away. Police say the suspects were involved in an armed robbery the day before.