HPD: Innocent driver killed in possible road rage accident near North Freeway

HOUSTON — An innocent driver was fatally struck during a possible road rage incident near the North Freeway Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Airline Drive.

Police say two drivers were following each other, at a high rate of speed, after they were involved in an altercation at a club.

Both drivers ran the red light and struck a white van that had the green light, police said. The driver of the white van died at the scene.

Six people were transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. HPD is investigating.