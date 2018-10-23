Boyfriend shoots girlfriend in chest while fooling around with gun at motel in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was hospitalized early Tuesday after being accidentally shot by her boyfriend as the couple sat inside a car in north Houston, according to investigators.

The couple was parked at America’s Best Value Inn near Airline Drive and the North Freeway about 1:35 a.m. when the weapon discharged, the Houston Police Department said. Investigators believe the man was either showing off or simply playing around with the weapon when it fired.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the side of her chest. She was eventually taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Officers later found the gun hidden behind a set of bushes about a block away from the hotel where the couple had been staying.

The shooting was later determined to be in accident. However, the man was arrested and could possibly be charged with felon in possession of a weapon, investigators said.