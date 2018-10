Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

Yes, the show that captivated American television viewers for nearly 4,000 episodes over the course of 27 years has come to an end. The Morning Dose crew has a live chat with Jerry Springer as he talks about the show's success and what's up next.

