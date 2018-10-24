Space heater causes massive fire at tire shop in the Heights, firefighters say

HOUSTON — A local tire shop has been reduced to ashes after an intense fire early Wednesday in the Heights area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Gamboa Tire Shop on W. Cavalcade near Cordell Street just after 1 a.m. When crews arrived, the building and several tires were covered in flames and smoke.

Investigators said an employee was sleeping inside the shop at the time the fire started. It’s possible a space heater was the cause, firefighters said.

The worker was able to escape the building. He taken to the hospital in stable condition for treatment minor smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The following images were taken at the scene: