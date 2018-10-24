Teen in critical condition after shooting at apartment in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a teen was shot late Tuesday at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded about 11:15 p.m. to a shooting call at the Garden Oaks Apartments on Royal Palms near Griggs Road. When investigators arrived, they found the teen boy lying on the ground in breezeway between the courtyard and parking lot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s age has not been confirmed.

“We’ve got officers checking on his status at the hospital right now,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

At this time, police have no suspects.

“The people at the apartment complex just reported that they heard gunshots,” Crowson said.