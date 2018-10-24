Where’s Maggie? Hallo-lean workout at Hardcore Bounce

Posted 8:17 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:36AM, October 24, 2018

HOUSTON — Few things are scarier than unwanted weight gain! Maggie Flecknoe brings us to Hardcore Bounce in Houston for a fun and spooktacular workout that'll allow you to dig into chocolate, gummies and other Halloween candies with no regrets.