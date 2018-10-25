Grammy award-nominated Gospel singer James Fortune, Shawn McLemore discuss upcoming faith-based film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Grammy award-nominated Gospel singer James Fortune and Shawn McLemore, Gospel singer and leader of New Image, stopped by Morning Dose to share their inspirational message behind the upcoming film, Never Heard.

Never Heard is a faith-based film produced by Webber Films that will feature David Banner, Romeo Miller, Kandi Burruss, Robin Givens, Karrauche Tran and many well-known gospel artists, such as Fortune and McLemore.

The faith-based film will be shown nationwide in all AMC and Regal theaters on Nov. 1.

Never Heard Trailer: