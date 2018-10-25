HPD: Three men arrested, charged after police chase in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Three men are behind bars after a police chase early Thursday in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

Houston police spotted a stolen vehicle about 12:30 a.m. near the 6700 block of Westwick and Bellaire. Investigators said officers signaled the driver to stop and pull over, but he refused and a chase ensued.

Police followed the suspect for a few blocks before turning into a parking lot, where three men jumped out of the vehicle and made a run for it.

Officers were able to catch all three suspects, who are now charged with felony evading. The driver is also facing unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.

No injuries were reported.