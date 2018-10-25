× Man robs Oklahoma family staying at Red Roof Inn in east Houston at gunpoint, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possible suspect after an aggravated robbery was caught on camera at a motel in the San Jacinto City area. On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video of the incident.

Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn at 11999 East Freeway about 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Investigators said an Oklahoma man, who was staying at the inn with his family, was hooking a U-Haul trailer to their truck when a gray Nissan or Chevrolet sedan pulled up next to them.

A man reportedly stepped out of the suspicious vehicle, pointed a handgun at the father and demanded his wallet. The man told the suspect that his wallet was in his room, so the suspect forced the complainant to walk to his room while he followed while pointing the gun at him.

The man knocked on the door, at which time his wife opened the door and suspect forced the victim into the room. The family complied with the suspect’s demands. The man then left the motel room and drove off.

Police described the suspect as a man aged 25 to 35 years old, standing just over 6 feet tall and weighing between 285 to 310 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org