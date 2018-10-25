Police: Girls who planned to kill ‘at least 15’ middle school classmates found with knives, map

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTOW, Fla. -- Two middle school girls in Florida planned to go on a stabbing spree and kill several students Tuesday, according to WTVT.

Bartow police said a Bartow Middle School teacher heard about the plan from a student and notified the principal, who in turn called police.

Assistant Principal Chandra Johnson found the two girls, ages 11 and 12, hiding in a bathroom before they could carry out the attack, according to Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall. They were holding a "goblet or glass" that Johnson suspected might contain alcohol, and she escorted them to the principal's office.

Hall said the girls emptied their pockets onto Principal Christopher Roberts desk and one of the girls produced a paring knife and a sharpener. When asked why she had it, the girl told Roberts they "were planning on attacking and killing as many students as possible," according to Hall.

Bartow police searched both girls and found several knives, including a butcher's knife, Hall said. Detectives interviewed the girls Tuesday night and both girls allegedly said they wanted to kill "at least 15 kids" and had been waiting in the bathroom to overpower smaller victims.

“They told us they were Satan worshippers,” Hall said. “They did make comments that they were willing to drink blood and possibly eat flesh.”

A hand-drawn map of the school was found during a search of the girls' homes, according to Bartow police. "Go to kill in bathroom" was written on the map.

Messages found on the girls' cellphones indicated they planned to "leave body parts at the entrance" and commit suicide after the attack, Hall said.

Both girls were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a weapon on school property.