Director, Technology

Location: Houston/Dallas

Reports To: Station Manager

Complete responsibility for the technical operations including technology, studio, on-air news, remote operations, production, HVAC system, and electrical power systems for both KIAH and KDAF stations. Will direct the development and administration of departmental operating plans and budgets and capital projects. Directs and administers guidelines to assure the proper functioning and maintenance of all technical equipment and systems. Additional duties include staff selection and development, compliance with all local, state and federal law.