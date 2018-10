Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's important to have a nutritious and balanced breakfast each morning, but too often many of us are reaching for a box of delicious but often unhealthy bowl of cereal. Do you know what's in you and your kids favorite breakfast cereal? Morning Dose interviews Dr. Pamela Atkins with the Center for Wellness and Healing to learn the truth.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 Houston app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.