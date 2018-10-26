Egyptian Forklore Festival coming to Discovery Green this weekend

HOUSTON — Houston is an oasis of culture and diversity— no wonder it’s the home to so many colorful festivals! This weekend families will be heading to Discovery Green to experience the Egyptian Folklore Festival.

During the event, attendees can experience exotic animals, special performances — live music, belly dancing and more — ancient Egyptian history lesson or receive henna tattoos from a professional artist.

Morning Dose's Sharron Melton talks with spokesperson Magdy Kotb. Plus, a special preview performance from the Alexandria Folklore Troupe of Egypt! The performers are known for incorporating a variety of traditional dance forms from the region, highlighting the uniqueness of Egyptian culture.

The festival comes to Houston on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are only $10. Children 12 and under are free.

