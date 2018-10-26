Fired Harris County deputy indicted after shooting death of Danny Ray Thomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A grand jury has indicted the Harris County deputy who was fired following the shooting death of local resident Danny Ray Thomas, according to the district attorney's office on Thursday.

Cameron Brewer is charged with felony aggravated assault by a public servant. He is expected to turn himself into authorities following conversations between the Harris County District's Attorney's Office and his attorney.

The former officer was fired in April following a weeks-long internal affairs investigation that determined the former officer broke the sheriffs office's Use of Force policy. Brewer had been on administrative duty since the shooting, which took place on March 22 at the intersections of Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

The sheriff's office released dash cam footage the following week that shows Thomas, 34, behaving erratically, specifically walking through the intersection with his pants around his ankles. Thomas was also involved in an altercation with a driver when Brewer spotted him, deputies said.

When Thomas ignored commands to stop and continued walking towards the officer, Brewer fired once at Thomas, who was unarmed.

Investigators said Brewer was carrying a taser at the time.

Family members said Thomas was battling psychological issues after his wife, Sheborah Latrice Thomas, was charged in the 2016 drowning of the couple’s 7-year-old son, Araylon, and 5-year-old daughter, Kayiana.

“The brave men and women of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office hold our community’s trust as sacred,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “We will continue striving to earn that trust anew, every single day.”