Homecoming! Loni Love returns to A&M Prarie View

HOUSTON — Prairie View A&M University is celebrating homecoming this weekend with the return of famous alumnae, comedian and "The Real" talk show host Loni Love. Morning Dose's Shannon LaNier travels to the popular HBCU catch up with the host during a one-on-one interview.
