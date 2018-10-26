Man shot while confronting alleged car burglars at apartment in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two possible suspects after a man was shot early Friday while confronting car burglars at an apartment complex in the Sharpstown area.

The 24-year-old victim was at his home inside the Chestnut Hill Apartments on Bellerive at Marinette when he heard a noise coming from the parking lot around midnight. The resident looked out his window and reportedly saw a man breaking into his vehicle.

He ran outside to confront the suspect, but the alleged burglar ran off and jumped into a white Honda sedan. As the suspect’s vehicle drove off, someone inside the car pulled out a gun and fired at least twice at the resident.

“The vehicle was waiting for him, so when he ran and got in the vehicle, there was also a weapon inside the vehicle, and he decided to shoot at the victim while they were trying to get away,” Det. Jeremy Spurlock said.

The suspects escaped before police arrived.

The resident was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest with a single gunshot wound to the hip, police said. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

“He’s currently in surgery, so his long-term diagnosis is still to be determined,” Spurlock said.

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).