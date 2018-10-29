2-year-old girl reported missing from park in College Station, police say 

HOUSTON — The search for a 2-year-old girl reported missing from a park over the weekend in College Station continued Monday morning, according to investigators.

Hazana Anderson hasn’t been seen since about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The College Station Police Department responded to Gabbard Park in the 1200 block of Dexter Drive South nearly an hour after the child’s disappearance. Investigators said Hazana was at the park with her mother when parent went to her vehicle to fetch a baby bottle. When she returned, the child was missing from her stroller.

⚠️MISSING CHILD: 2-year-old female about three feet, 28 pounds. Last seen wearing an olive green jacket, black “girl squad” shirt, cream colored pants, pink socks, dark pink shoes, and a purple beanie. Last seen at Gabbard Park about 9:20 a.m. If found: call (979) 764-3600. pic.twitter.com/YhwFLVrLsd — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 28, 2018

When officers arrived, they started to search all nearby roadways and residences. As of Monday, police report the search around the park has ended and now extends into the surrounding neighborhoods.

The CSPD Criminal Investigation Division and the Search Dog Network of the Brazos Valley are also assisting with the search.

Hazana is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 28 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark-colored birth mark around the big toe of her left foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.‬