Ed Oliver named Bednarik Award semifinalist for second year in a row

HOUSTON – Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award for the second year in a row, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday morning.

Oliver is one of 20 semifinalists for the award presented annually to the nation’s outstanding defensive player.

The first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy and a consensus All-American in 2017, Oliver leads all defensive linemen with an average of 7.29 tackles per game on the season.

In seven games of action that have seen constant double and triple teams, the Houston native has totaled 51 tackles including 13.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He’s also added nine quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble that resulted in a scoop-and-score for Houston.

Oliver has multiple tackles for loss in four games this season, including a current three-game streak, and has hit double digits in tackles twice with 13 stops each vs. Tulsa and Rice.

Named the nation’s top defensive player entering the season by several national outlets, Oliver leads all active players nationally with a career average of 1.64 tackles for loss per game.