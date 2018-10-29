HCSO: Wrong-way driver killed instantly after crashing into 18 wheeler on North Freeway

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a wrong-way driver was killed Monday morning after crashing into a large commercial truck in north Houston, according to investigators.

The incident happened on the North Freeway northbound near Spring-Stuebner Road about 2:45 a.m.

A man was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang when he entered the freeway going in the wrong direction. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls from other drivers, reporting they had to dodge the vehicle.

“Within a minute, we received a major accident call,” Sgt. D. Cheek-McNeal said.

Investigators said an 18 wheeler tried to avoid hitting the Mustang but failed. The truck struck the sports car on the driver’s side— shearing off the entire left side of the vehicle.

The driver died on impact. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, deputies said.

Investigators said two people were inside the 18 wheeler. Neither of them were hurt.

When deputies arrived, they found a dark-colored Mustang crushed on both ends and pushed aside a concrete barrier.

The big rig — presumably a Target delivery truck — was also damaged. The freight was completely in tact, however, the front of the cab was heavily damaged and missing at least one tire.

The collision left an immense amount of debris, prompting a response from hazmat crews.

“We’re still trying to determine when and where [the deceased driver] entered the freeway,” Cheek-McNeal said.

The investigation has impacted all main lanes of the freeway, according to Houston TranStar.

The following images were taken at the scene: