HPD: Man on the run after shooting granddaughter during dispute at south Houston home 

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting his granddaughter during a domestic dispute early Monday at a home in the McGregor area.

Officers responded to a home on Illinois Street about 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said the grandfather was standing in a bedroom when the victim slammed the door. As the woman walked away from the room, the grandfather reportedly grabbed a gun and fired at least one time through the door.

South Central officers are at a shooting 6300 Illinois. Adult female shot during family disturbance. Adult male suspect at large. 202 pic.twitter.com/6MOD5eSS9w — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 29, 2018

The victim was struck in the abdomen. She was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect left the residence before police arrived.

“They were some children inside the house, but the children were not involved in the incident,” Caleb Bowling of the Houston Police Department said. “Everyone else was asleep other than the two people that were involved.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts or the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).