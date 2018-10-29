Mother arrested after 2-year-old girl reported missing from College Station park; search expanded to Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The search for a 2-year-old girl reported missing from a park over the weekend in College Station went into day three on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Hazana Anderson hasn't been seen since about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The child's mother, Tiaundra Christon, 21, has been charged with child endangerment and making a false report to police. She was arrested Monday and remains in custody at the Brazoria County Jail.

The College Station Police Department responded to Gabbard Park in the 1200 block of Dexter Drive South nearly an hour after the child's alleged disappearance. Investigators said Hazana was at the park with her mother when the parent went to her vehicle to fetch a baby bottle. When she returned, the child was missing from her stroller.

Investigators claim Christon put Hazana in danger when she went to her vehicle, leaving the toddler alone near a pond.

When officers arrived, they started to search all nearby roadways and residences. As of Tuesday, police report the search around the park has ended and now extends to areas in both Houston and Louisiana.

Missing posters are hanging in Gabbard Park in #CollegeStation where 2-year-old Hazana Anderson was reported missing Sunday morning. Her mother, Tiaundra Christon, is in the Brazos County Jail for giving a false report & child endangerment. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/8W8tZn4LMq — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 30, 2018

"I just want her back wherever she at— I just want her back, ya'll," the child's aunt Velt Burns said.

According to Tobodrick Anderson, Hazana’s father, the search has expanded to Louisiana because the man Christon is currently dating has ties there. He added Christon had been acting differently lately, but the father is shocked by the mother's arrest in connection to Hazana's disappearance.

“It seemed like she didn't show the responsibility, and the love that she once did or spoke about. It's like when she got to live her life, got that bit of freedom, that's all she wanted," Tobodrick Anderson said.

The father admitted their co-parenting relationship has had it's rough patches. He claims Christon would sometimes leave Hazana at his house for weeks at a time.

The CSPD Criminal Investigation Division and the Search Dog Network of the Brazos Valley are also assisting with the search.

Hazana is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 28 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark-colored birth mark around the big toe of her left foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

