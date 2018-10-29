Where’s Maggie? Halloween Monster Mayhem at Houston’s Children Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's almost the spookiest night of the year, but where's a safe place for you and your children to join in the Halloween fun? The Houston Children's Museum!

Maggie partakes in some spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities and slime-filled fun at the Houston Children's Museum's Halloween Monster Mayham.

This family-fun event runs from now until the Monster Mash Bash on Halloween night from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party will feature a Monster Mash-Up at 4:30 p.m., a Thriller Dance Party at 5 p.m. and trick-or-treating all night long!

