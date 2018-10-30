Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run along poorly lit road in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas — A female bicyclist was killed early Tuesday after being hit by a truck in Katy. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver kept going and is now wanted by authorities.

The victim was riding her bicycle around midnight in the 2300 block of Elrod Road near Capitol Landing Lane when she was struck from behind by a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to investigators.

She was knocked off the bicycle and died at the scene, deputies said.

The driver reportedly fled the scene.

“I must add this section of road does not have any lighting, so it’s very dark at night,” HCSO Sgt. Simon Cheng said. “It’s possible the pickup truck driver did not see the person on the bicycle [and] couldn’t react in time. But still he or she failed to stay on the scene.”

Investigators are awaiting verification of the victim’s identity. She’s believed to be an African-American woman her late 30s to early 40s.

The incident was captured in surveillance video at a nearby convenience store, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400.