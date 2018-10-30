Couple in mystery Yosemite proposal photo identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – The mystery couple in a viral photo taken at Yosemite National Park weeks ago has finally been identified.

Charlie Vo and fiancee Melissa currently live in Los Angeles, WXMI reports. Charlie works as an engineering consultant and his fiancee is in asset management.

According to the report, the couple was out at Yosemite for a second proposal. Charlies says he had actually proposed to Melissa earlier in the year with their family present but wanted to do something more personal this time around.

Charlie told WXMI he found the photo on a local news website.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018

“I stumbled across our picture being posted and I was like ‘holy crap that’s us, I read the caption and then I tracked down Matt and I reached out to him. But we were totally unaware of this entire thing. It was so shocking," said Charlie.

Photographer Matt Dippel posted the photo earlier this month in an effort to find the couple he had caught in a photograph. He said he didn’t realize he had caught a proposal on camera until after reviewing his pictures later on.