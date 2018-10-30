HPD: Driver arrested after lengthy police chase from north Houston to Sugar Land

HOUSTON — A driver is behind bars after leading local police on a lengthy chase Tuesday morning from north Houston all the way to Sugar Land, according to investigators.

Houston Police Department officers first spotted the driver about 2 a.m. on the North Loop near Airline Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. However, the suspect refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

Officers followed the vehicle to the Southwest Freeway and into Sugar Land, where the suspect made a U-turn and took the Southwest Freeway to W. Sam Houston Parkway South. He reportedly took the parkway to Highway 290 and merged onto the feeder road.

The chase ended abruptly when the driver missed a curve in the road and crashed, stopping in a grassy area. He was quickly taken into custody.

It’s still unclear why the driver tried to evade police.