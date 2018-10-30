HPD: Home invaders burst into man’s apartment, shoot him then steal gaming console in Greenspoint

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for multiple suspects after an apartment resident was shot during a home invasion in the Greater Greenspoint area.

Investigators said a group of men broke through the victim’s front door about 2 a.m. at an apartment on Greens Parkway near Greens Plaza Drive. Police said the victim— a male resident — confronted the suspects and was shot in the shoulder.

The suspects reportedly ran off with the victim’s television, gaming console and other items.

The resident was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

All of the suspects manged to escape before police arrived.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).