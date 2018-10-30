Man stumbles upon dead woman at apartment in Spring, deputies say

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the mysterious death of a woman found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment in the Spring area.

Deputies responded about midnight to an apartment residence on Cypress Station Drive at Rusty Leaf Lane. Investigators said a man went to the apartment to visit a friend and found the victim, who is believed to be a woman in her early to mid 20s.

The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. There’s also some confusion over whether the apartment where the body was found is occupied or vacant.

“It’s all still under investigation, and it’s pending verification from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Roberts said.