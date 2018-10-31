Dead woman found inside tent at homeless encampment in downtown Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are searching for new leads after a woman was found dead inside a homeless encampment in downtown Houston.

Houston police responded to the encampment on Commerce and Chartres about 9 p.m. after reports of a woman found dead inside her tent. She died from a gunshot wound, investigators said,

“The only information we have is that some witnesses reported they heard the gunshot [and] saw a male running away,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Detective are currently waiting to view to surveillance video.