Kardashian photographer, Richmond native Marcus Hyde injured in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Marcus Hyde, the Manchester High School graduate who rose to fame as one of Kim Kardashian's hand-picked photographers, was seriously injured in a car crash, according to TMZ. Kardashian later posted a photo of Hyde on Twitter.

"Please pray for my friend Marcus Hyde," the tweet read.

Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde pic.twitter.com/QIctCk8uhv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2018

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to WTVR.com details in the TMZ report that a car drove off the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu around 1:30 a.m. Monday. TMZ reported Hyde's car went over an embankment and he was air-lifted to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.

The sheriff's department spokesperson said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

In a recent interview with WTVR.com, Hyde said he started to get into photography in 2008 or 2009 while working as a production assistant at CBS 6 News.

"I basically was just shooting friends and it got to the point where models would start contacting me to setup photo shoots," he said in the January 2018 interview. "After people said I was good at it, I never really put down the camera."

Hyde eventually left Richmond for Los Angeles where he met Kardashian.