Man shot in rear-end after exchange turns violent near southeast Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a business deal between two men turned violent late Tuesday in southeast Houston.

Houston Police Department officers responded to an apartment the 7600 block of Glen Prairie Drive near Leonora Street about 10:45 p.m.

“It appears to be some sort of an attraction gone wrong,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Investigators believe one man was selling the other a Bluetooth device in parking lot when the seller noticed the money given to him was fake. A fight reportedly broke out, during which one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the buttocks as the victim walked away, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“He is expected to survive,” Crowson said.