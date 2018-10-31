O’Rourke, Cruz put in final efforts as Election Day draws near

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Students packed the Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston for a town hall meeting Tuesday night featuring senate race candidates Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz .

Both candidates will be campaigning throughout Texas for next few days as we are now less than a week away from Election Day.

On the road to Austin! Join us for a 2:15 rally at Mueller Lake Park. You can vote today at any early voting spot in your county. Find a polling location near you at https://t.co/uyIPdxV8HJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 31, 2018

Cruz made his way around west Texas so far this week. At a rally in Laredo, he talked about what he’s done when it comes to jobs.

"My number one priority in the senate is jobs, jobs, jobs," Cruz emphasized. "And as a result of the tax cut that I helped lead the fight to pass, we're seeing record low unemployment. We have the lowest unemployment of Hispanics that has ever been recorded."

During the town hall, O'Rouke commented on President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and how he believes it has contributed to tensions across the country.

"We are more than the president of the United States, the current occupant of the White House," O'Rouke said. "I know that from traveling the state and finding Republicans, that may have voted for Trump, who don’t approve of this kind of behavior. This kind of rhetoric."

Recent polls show Cruz leading by 5 to 10 points.

No question that this is going to be an exciting race until the end.