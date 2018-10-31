Pasadena ISD substitute teacher accused of touching multiple elementary students in court; claims he was raised in ‘touchy feely family’

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena ISD substitute teacher accused of touching two fourth grade students appeared in a Harris County courtroom Tuesday night. His bond has been set at a total of $300,000.

Joshua Lewis, 24, is charged with improper relationship with a student and two counts of indecency with a child. He was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation and allegations made against him on Oct. 5.

Both victims are 9-year-old students at Jessup Elementary.

The girls reported their alleged encounters with Lewis during lunchtime to a teacher who brought the allegations to the principal’s attention, Pasadena ISD Police Department said. The students claim the teacher would call them to the front of the class, where he would touch inappropriately above and underneath their clothes.

One victim told CPS investigators the teacher “acted like he had a crush on the girls,” according to court documents.

When confronted by police, Lewis reportedly denied making inappropriate contact with the student but admitted to touching their legs, atop their heads and giving them side huge. He also told investigators he comes from a “touch feely family” and his father had warned him about his behavior, court documents said.

In court, prosecutors said an additional 10 students have come forward with claims Lewis touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. Investigators described his actions involving those children as grooming behavior but not warranting criminal charges.

Lewis— who is a Highlands, Texas resident— has worked at the school for the past year.

The judge granted prosecutor’s request for a $100,000 bond for each offense.

“I’m not saying the allegations are true— I’m not saying their not true,” the judge said. “I’m saying that’s all I have to go on at this point. And based on what I have to go on at this point, I think a $100 is appropriate. Keeping in mind that one of the things I have to do is that public safety is taken care of.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Pasadena ISD police at 713-740-0200.