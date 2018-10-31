Where’s Maggie? Dungeon of Doom at Kemah Boardwalk

HOUSTON — Halloween has finally arrived! Where's Maggie? At a scary, bloodcurdling haunted house, of course!

The Dungeon of Doom at Kemah Boardwalk is nearly a half-mile of scares and takes about 20 minutes to walk through its disturbing  25 rooms. The attraction is open weekends until Halloween night, during which hours of operation are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Screaming all the way, Maggie — appropriately dressed in her rainbow unicorn Halloween costume — takes a frightening stroll through the elaborate haunted house alongside her brave guide, Landry's spokesperson Steve Howe.

General admission is only $15 with special pricing for students, large groups and Landry's Select Club Members.

