Heidi Klum’s Shrek costume for Halloween…has green ever looked so good?

HOUSTON — Heidi Klum has been known to drop a few jaws around Halloween. The blonde, hazel-eyed super model is absolutely gorgeous! It’s no shocker she would choose a princess costume— but supreme green Princess Fiona from Shrek?

Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz amazed guest Wednesday night at their 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo nightclub in New York.

Of course, what’s a princess without her prince. Kaulitz came as the mean but good-hearted ogre himself. The couple also brought a medieval stroller full of precious but plastic ogre babies.

The former Project Runway host has made an art of show-stopping Halloween costumes each year, from her Jessica Rabbit jaw-dropper to her insect alter ego to that time she cloned herself.

Klum has officially earned an upgrade from princess to queen…the queen of Halloween, that is! She didn’t want to disappoint and underwent hours of makeup application to bring us this amazing transformation.